Rabbi balances safety, openness after Temple Har Shalom sign damaged

Park City Rabbi Jeff Dreifus talks about preparations for the Jewish High Holiday of Rosh Hashanah, which begins Friday night and some recent vandalism to Temple Har Shalom's sign. According to the rabbi the temple's sign was stripped of its glass Star of David and destroyed. Letters were also ripped off, but no antisemitic graffiti or explicit threats were found. The temple itself was not damaged, but he says the incident shocked and concerned his congregation, which traditionally felt a lot of support from Parkites. Nationally, over the past year, he says, Jewish organizations in the U.S. have spent about $1 billion on security. And, more than 50% of all hate crimes are directed against Jews. He says the numbers have risen significantly since Oct. 2023. Summit County authorities are investigating the incident and say the congregation intends to maintain its sprit of welcoming while balancing security concerns. The rabbi notes that Rosh Hashanah is a time to resist fear, while holding joy and seriousness together. He also blew a shofar, a horn made from a ram's horn that is meant to be a call to personal change and spiritual renewal.