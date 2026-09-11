© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Rabbi balances safety, openness after Temple Har Shalom sign damaged

Published September 11, 2026 at 2:46 PM MDT
Rabbi Jeff Dreifus holds a shofar, a traditional Jewish trumpet made from the horn of any kosher animal. The one he holds was a wedding gift.
Mitchell Elliott
/
KPCW
Rabbi Jeff Dreifus holds a shofar, a traditional Jewish trumpet made from the horn of any kosher animal. The one he holds was a wedding gift.

Park City Rabbi Jeff Dreifus talks about preparations for the Jewish High Holiday of Rosh Hashanah, which begins Friday night and some recent vandalism to Temple Har Shalom's sign. According to the rabbi the temple's sign was stripped of its glass Star of David and destroyed. Letters were also ripped off, but no antisemitic graffiti or explicit threats were found. The temple itself was not damaged, but he says the incident shocked and concerned his congregation, which traditionally felt a lot of support from Parkites. Nationally, over the past year, he says, Jewish organizations in the U.S. have spent about $1 billion on security. And, more than 50% of all hate crimes are directed against Jews. He says the numbers have risen significantly since Oct. 2023. Summit County authorities are investigating the incident and say the congregation intends to maintain its sprit of welcoming while balancing security concerns. The rabbi notes that Rosh Hashanah is a time to resist fear, while holding joy and seriousness together. He also blew a shofar, a horn made from a ram's horn that is meant to be a call to personal change and spiritual renewal.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected