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Local News Hour

Summit County Clerk candidates debate issues, vision

By Connor Thomas
Published October 16, 2026 at 10:36 AM MDT

Summit County Clerk candidates Malena Stevens and Suni Woolstenhulme debate the issues and their respective visions for the clerk's office ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Democratic Melina Stevens is the incumbent interim clerk who was appointed after the retirement of Eve Furse. Suni Woolstenhulme is the Republican challenges. Stevens emphasized her extensive administrative experience and deep understanding of government processes to ensure election accuracy. Woolstenhulme focused on restoring public trust and accessibility, criticizing the current administration's perceived partisanship and lack of transparency regarding recent referendums. The candidates clashed over political endorsements, qualifications, and the handling of community petitions. Stevens highlighted her ability to navigate complex legal frameworks through established relationships,, while Woolstenhulme pledged nonpartisan service and potential salary reductions to prioritize community needs over personal gain.

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Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
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