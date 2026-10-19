Judicial commission offers voter guide on state judges

Utah Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission Executive Director Mary-Margaret Pingree talks about judicial retention elections and how to learn about this year's candidates. Pingree explains Utah's merit selection and retention system. Judges, who are selected by the governor, later appear on the ballot for voters to decide if they they should stay on the bench. In 2026, Utahns will vote on one Supreme Court justice and six appellate court justices, alongside various local district, juvenile, and justice court judges. Pingree highlights the nonpartisan resource judges.utah.gov, which provides performance data based on surveys and observations regarding legal ability, integrity, temperament, and administrative skills. She encourages voters to use this information to hold the judiciary accountable during upcoming elections.