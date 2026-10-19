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Local News Hour

Park City's MINE center set for December opening

By Kristine Weller
Published October 19, 2026 at 11:07 AM MDT
Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher

Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher discusses the city's decision to end it's contract for a new indoor pickleball courts after the failure of a public-private partnership. Fisher says there's no new project in the works, but the city will host a Halloween pickleball social is scheduled for Oct. 29. Construction on the MINE community center is progresssing with a tentative opening set for Dec. 16. Locker room upgrades at the PC MARC are planned for January to address plumbing issues and improve amenities. Finally, Fisher says he plans to retire after 36 years of service and notes that the city will soon begin recruitment for his successor.

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Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller