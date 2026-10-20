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Local News Hour

Recyle Utah's "Tinker Team" to give used, broken items a new life

By Jennifer Dobner
Published October 20, 2026 at 1:35 PM MDT
Photo of Andy Hecht at KPCW
KPCW

Recycle Utah Executive Director Andy Hecht discusses community feedback on the designs for a new recycling center and highlighted new community programs. The center is developing a "Tinker Team" of folks who can fix broken items so they can be sold. The team goes hand in hand with "Fix-it Clinics," that encourage individuals to come in and learn how to repair items like appliances and electronics rather than discarding them. He also talked about the "Warehouse" reuse store and upcoming events, including a Halloween recycled costume contest and a "Green Drinks" sustainability seminar at the Egyptian Theater Nov. 10. For recycling tips, Hecht emphasized the high value of aluminum and advised bringing difficult plastics, directly to the center.

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Jennifer Dobner
KPCW Managing Editor
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