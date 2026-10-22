Expert: El Niño climate pattern may bouy Utah's 2027 water year

Utah Snow Survey Data Collection Officer Jordan Clayton recaps 2025-2026 water year, and the start of the state's new water year. He says despite an active summer monsoon season, the winter snowpack was record-low. That left Utah with a poor runoff from melting snow and low reservoir levels. Clayton explains how SNOTEL sites use snow pillows and sensors to monitor water content and soil moisture, which is currently above normal, Looking ahead, he says that while El Niño patterns vary, climate predictions suggest an increased chance of above-normal precipitation for Utah during midwinter and early spring.