'Turnaway Play' details how abortion access restrictions harm women

Annabel Sheinberg of the Turnaway Project and Shireen Ghorbani, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Utah, discuss the upcoming production of "The Turnaway Play" in Park City. The play uses scientific research from the 10-year Turnaway Study to illustrate how denying abortion access causes long-term economic hardship and health risks for women and children. Ghorbani addresses the current legal challenges in Utah over reproductive rights and the legislature's attempt to influence judicial outcomes. Despite increasing demand for care due to financial instability, access remains threatened by potential bans. Both leaders emphasized community advocacy and supporting essential healthcare services through Planned Parenthood. The "Turnaway Play" will be performed Nov. 2 at the Jim Santy Theater at the Park City Library. Tickets and information can be found at turnawayproject.org.

