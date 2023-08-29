Eventos en Septiembre/Events in September
La clase de ESL en Park City Learning Center comienza el 6 de septiembre
La fecha límite para inscribirse en clases de ESL ("inglés como segundo idioma") para adultos es el 31 de agosto. Las clases de ESL comenzarán el 6 de septiembre y se reunirán los lunes y miércoles de 6:00 p.m. a 9:00 p.m. en el Centro de Aprendizaje de Park City en Kearns Blvd. Para obtener más información, llame a Alison al 435-714-9867 o visite:
pcschools.us/community/community-education/english-as-a-second-language-esl
ESL Class at Park City Learning Center start Sept. 6
The deadline to register for Adult ESL ("English as a Second Language") classes is August 31. ESL Classes will begin on September 6th and will meet on Monday and Wednesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Park City Learning Center on Kearns Blvd. For more information call Alison at 435-714-9867 or visit:
pcschools.us/community/community-education/english-as-a-second-language-esl
Clases de GED en español
El Distrito Escolar de Park City ofrece clases de GED en inglés y español. Este programa educativo está dirigido a personas mayores de 16 años que no terminaron la escuela secundaria. Las clases de GED comienzan el 5 de septiembre los martes por la noche, de 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm, en el Centro de Aprendizaje de Park City. Se ofrece cuidado de niños gratuito a partir de 3 años durante las clases. Este es un programa continuo, por lo que puedes registrarte durante todo el año. Para obtener más información, llame a Letty al 435-300-0586 o visite:
pcschools.us/community/community-education/adult-high-school-ged
GED Classes in Spanish
The Park City School District offers GED classes in English and Spanish. This education program is for people 16 years and older who did not finish high school. GED classes begin Sept 5th and meet Tuesday nights, from 5:00 pm – 8:00 p.m. at Park City Learning Center. Free childcare is offered for children 3 and older during the classes. This is an ongoing program, so you can register throughout the year. For more information, call Letty at 435-300-0586 or visit:
pcschools.us/community/community-education/adult-high-school-ged
Regístrese para los programas extracurriculares de otoño ofrecidos por YSA
La Youth Sports Alliance (YSA) ofrece programas extracurriculares para estudiantes de primaria y secundaria en los condados de Summit y Wasatch. La inscripción ya está abierta para los programas de otoño que incluyen tardes en Woodward Park City, ciclismo de montaña, baloncesto, lacrosse y más. YSA quiere que participen tantos niños como sea posible. Hay becas disponibles si su familia gana menos de $50,000 al año, y pueden haber becas parciales disponibles si gana hasta $120,000 al año.
Para más información, visite: ysausa.org
Register for Fall After-School Programs offered by YSA
The Youth Sports Alliance (YSA) offers after-school programs for elementary and middle school students in Summit and Wasatch counties. Registration is open now for Fall programs including afternoons at Woodward Park City, mountain biking, basketball, lacrosse, and more. YSA wants as many kids as possible to participate. Scholarships are available if your family earns less than $50,000 annually, and partial scholarships may be available if you earn up to $120,000 annually.
For more information, visit: ysausa.org
Conciertos gratuitos con Mountain Town Music
Si está buscando disfrutar de música en vivo este verano y otoño, Mountain Town Music tiene conciertos gratuitos en todo Park City hasta el 4 de octubre. Los conciertos gratuitos se llevarán a cabo en Quarry Village, Park City Library, Newpark, City Park, Canyons Village y más.
Visite mountaintownmusic.org para ver el programa completo.
Free Concerts with Mountain Town Music
If you're looking to enjoy some live music this summer and fall, Mountain Town Music has free concerts all around Park City through October 4. Free concerts take place at Quarry Village, Woodenshoe Park in Peoa, Park City Library, Newpark, City Park, Canyons Village, and more.
Visit mountaintownmusic.org for the full schedule.
Regístrese ahora para la carrera de Cardboard Boat en PC MARC (9 de septiembre)
¡La cuarta carrera anual de botes de cartón recreativos de Park City regresa el 9 de septiembre al PC MARC! Este divertido evento desafía a niños de 5 a 15 años a conceptualizar y construir un bote de cartón ganador y correr hasta la meta en la piscina MARC. El costo para participar es de $40 por equipo. Si se registra antes del 31 de agosto, recibirá materiales iniciales que incluyen cartón y cinta adhesiva.
Regístrese en línea en parkcityrecreation.org o llame al (435) 615-5401.
Register now for Cardboard Boat Race at PC MARC (Sept. 9)
The 4th Annual Park City Recreation Cardboard Boat Race returns September 9th to the PC MARC! This fun event challenges kids ages 5-15 to conceptualize and build a winning cardboard boat and race to the finish at the MARC pool. The cost to participate is $40 per team. If you register before August 31 you will receive starter materials including cardboard and tape.
Register online at parkcityrecreation.org or call (435) 615-5401.
Clínica de registro de votantes (19 de septiembre)
¿Quiere registrarse para votar o asegurarse de que su información de voto sea correcta? La biblioteca de Park City organizará un día de registro de votantes el 19 de septiembre. Habrá una elección simulada para que participen todas las edades con traducción al español disponible en este evento.
¿No puede asistir el 19 de septiembre? Aún puede votar en las próximas elecciones de noviembre si se registra en línea en https://vote.utah.gov.
Voter Registration Clinic (Sept. 19)
Do you want to register to vote or make sure your voting information is correct? Park City Library is hosting a voter registration day on September 19. There will be a mock election for all ages to participate in with Spanish translation available at this event.
Can't make it on September 19? You can still vote in the upcoming November election if you register online at https://vote.utah.gov.
Disfraces gratis para Halloween
¡Pase por la biblioteca de Park City durante el horario habitual de la biblioteca del 29 de septiembre al 1 de octubre para agregar o buscar en el intercambio de disfraces! Puede donar disfraces poco usados para niños y adultos y encontrar un disfraz "nuevo para usted" gratis para Halloween. ¡Todos los disfraces son gratis!
Free Halloween Costumes
Stop by the Park City Library during regular library hours from September 29th to October 1st to add to or search the Costume Swap! You can donate your kid and adult gently used costumes and find a free "new to you" costume for Halloween. All costumes are free!