Eventos en Febrero/Events in February
Venta de Libros y Winterfest
La Biblioteca Park City organizará una venta de libros usados durante el Winterfest del 9 al 10 de febrero. Compre miles de libros casi nuevos a precios de ganga el viernes 9 de febrero de 9 a.m. a 4 p.m. y el sábado 10 de febrero de 8 a.m. a 4 p.m. "Bag Happy Hour" es el sábado de 2 a 4 p. m., donde puede llenar una bolsa de mano por solo $15.
Además, hay otras actividades familiares divertidas planeadas durante todo el fin de semana como parte del "Winterfest" de la biblioteca.
Para obtener más información sobre los eventos de este fin de semana, visite parkcitylibrary.org
Book Sale and Winterfest (Feb 9-10)
The Park City Library will host a used book sale during Winterfest on February 9-10. Shop thousands of nearly new books at bargain prices on Friday, February 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, February 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 4 p.m. "Bag Happy Hour" is Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. m., where you can fill a tote bag for just $15.
Plus, there are other fun family activities planned throughout the weekend as part of the library's "Winterfest."
For more information about this weekend's events, visit parkcitylibrary.org
"Serie Cine en Español" (10 feb)
Park City Film y la Biblioteca de Park City se complacen en anunciar su "Serie Cine en Español". El sábado 10 de febrero a la 4:00 pm proyectarán la película SOÑAR ROBOTS en el Auditorio Jim Santy. Esta película narra los viajes de adolescentes uruguayos de origen rural que, a pesar de sus limitados recursos, aspiran a construir un futuro mejor a través de la robótica. Esta película se proyectará en español con subtítulos en inglés y la entrada es gratuita.
Para boletos y detalles, visite parkcityfilm.org
Park City Film Series in Spanish (Feb 10)
Park City Film and the Park City Library are pleased to announce their "Cine en Español Series." On Saturday, February 10 at 4:00 PM, they will show the film SOÑAR ROBOTS (WE DREAM OF ROBOTS) at the Jim Santy Auditorium. This film chronicles the journeys of Uruguayan teenagers from rural backgrounds, who, despite limited resources, aspire to build a better future through robotics. This film will be shown in Spanish with English subtitles, and admission is free.
For tickets and details, please visit parkcityfilm.org
Lectura de Peace House (Feb 14)
La Casa de la Paz organiza una serie de conferencias mensuales en línea para adolescentes y adultos. La conferencia de febrero se centra en la trata de personas y se presentará en español el 14 de febrero de 5:00 a 6:30 pm. Comuníquese con Emma Zevallos en Peace House para obtener el enlace en línea. Puede enviarle un correo electrónico a emma@peacehouse.org.
Para las descripciones completas de cada conferencia de Peace House, visite:
https://pcschools.reg.eleyo.com/course/153/the-compass-winter-spring-2024/peace-house-lecture-series-no-registration-needed-serie-de-conferencias-sobre-la-casa-de-la-paz
Peace House Lecture (Feb 14)
The Peace House hosts a monthly lecture series online for teens and adults. The February lecture is focuesed on Human Trafficking and will be presented in Spanish on Feb. 14 from 5:00-6:30 pm. Please contact Emma Zevallos at Peace House for the online link. You can email her at emma@peacehouse.org.
For full descriptions of each Peace House lecture, visit:
https://pcschools.reg.eleyo.com/course/153/the-compass-winter-spring-2024/peace-house-lecture-series-no-registration-needed-serie-de-conferencias-sobre-la-casa-de-la-paz
El grupo de adolescentes: Fiesta anti-San Valentín (14 feb)
El grupo de adolescentes de la biblioteca de Park City invita a los lugareños de 13 a 18 años a celebrar su orgullosa soltería el día de San Valentín, el miércoles 14 de febrero, de 5 a 7 pm. Esta fiesta celebrará todas las cosas que nos hacen grandes individualmente mientras disfrutamos de delicias y actividades anti-San Valentín. El grupo de adolescentes se reúne semanalmente los miércoles de 5 a 7 pm en la biblioteca de Park City.
Para obtener más información sobre Teen Group y la fiesta contra el Día de San Valentín que tendrá lugar el 14 de febrero, visite parkcitylibrary.org/events
Teen Group: Anti Valentine's Day Party (Feb 14)
The Park City Library Teen Group invites locals ages 13 to 18 to celebrate their proud singleness on Valentine's Day, Wednesday, February 14, from 5 to 7 pm. This holiday will celebrate all the things that make us great individually while enjoying anti-Valentine's Day treats and activities. The teen group meets weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 pm at the Park City Library.
For more information about Teen Group and the anti-Valentine's Day party taking place on February 14, visit parkcitylibrary.org/events
La liga de fútbol juvenil de primavera
La inscripción está abierta para la liga de fútbol juvenil de primavera de Park City Recreation. Esta liga de fútbol es para niños de 4 a 10 años. Los niños de preescolar y jardín de infantes jugarán los sábados, y los niños de 1° a 4° grado jugarán los miércoles y sábados. La temporada se desarrollará del 13 de abril al 1 de junio.
Obtenga más información y regístrese en línea en parkcityrecreation.org
Youth Spring Soccer League
Registration is open for Park City Recreation's spring youth soccer league. This soccer league is for children age 4-10. Children in preschool and kindergarten will play on Saturdays, and children in 1st through 4th grade will play on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The season will run April 13-June 1.
Get more information and register online at parkcityrecreation.org
"Ride On" Park City Transit
A partir del viernes 1 de diciembre, todos están invitados a participar en el programa de invierno “Ride On Park City”. Durante la temporada de invierno 2023-24, los participantes son elegibles para ganar premios mensuales y un gran premio de hasta $1,500 por usar la aplicación gratuita Ride On Park City para registrar viajes compartidos en automóvil, transporte público, camioneta, en bicicleta o a pie en lugar de conducir solos.
Los premios y reglas del programa, junto con la aplicación Ride On, se pueden encontrar en el sitio web de la ciudad:
"Ride On" Park City Transit
Beginning Friday, December 1, everyone is invited to participate in the “Ride On Park City” winter program. During the 2023-24 winter season, participants are eligible to win monthly prizes and up to $1,500 grand prize for using the free Ride On Park City app to log carpool, transit, vanpool, biking, or walking trips instead of driving alone.
Program prizes and rules, along with the Ride On app, can be found on the city’s website: