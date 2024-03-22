Eventos en Febrero/Events in February

Book Sale and Winterfest (Feb 9-10)

The Park City Library will host a used book sale during Winterfest on February 9-10. Shop thousands of nearly new books at bargain prices on Friday, February 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, February 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 4 p.m. "Bag Happy Hour" is Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. m., where you can fill a tote bag for just $15.

Plus, there are other fun family activities planned throughout the weekend as part of the library's "Winterfest."

For more information about this weekend's events, visit parkcitylibrary.org