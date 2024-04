Eventos en Abril/Events in April

Applications for Latino Arts Fest (April 1)

Calling all Latino Visual Artists! Apply to participate in the 2024 Latino Arts Festival on June 14, 15, and 16 in Park City, UT. Application deadline is April 1, 2024 at 5pm MST.

For more information and to apply, visit: pcscarts.org

Apply here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd4_nphpn_zPFJdpjkT8FuqklxehBgBZZoXOyeizAJPxs6IUw/viewform