Where It All Started | September 2, 2022
I had the pleasure of reconnecting with my Stanford Freshman roommate, Ian McIlraith, who was a huge influence on my love of jazz!
If you read my bio to the left of this post, you'll learn that Ian McIlraith was key to my understanding and appreciation of jazz. In this episode of Rich Tones, I interview Ian 51 years after we met. I hope you will indulge us for about 30 or 40 minutes of reminiscing and discussing some of the jazz we heard together.
I challenge him a few times with some "blindfold tests" to hear how he responds to some songs from our past.
Here is a YouTube selection of Stanley Turrentine playing "Sugar" which is one of the tunes Ian mentioned in the interview.