© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Where It All Started | September 2, 2022

Published August 28, 2022 at 2:48 PM MDT
Aldefa Frosh 1971
Ian McIlraith & Rich Rector 1971

I had the pleasure of reconnecting with my Stanford Freshman roommate, Ian McIlraith, who was a huge influence on my love of jazz!

If you read my bio to the left of this post, you'll learn that Ian McIlraith was key to my understanding and appreciation of jazz. In this episode of Rich Tones, I interview Ian 51 years after we met. I hope you will indulge us for about 30 or 40 minutes of reminiscing and discussing some of the jazz we heard together.

I challenge him a few times with some "blindfold tests" to hear how he responds to some songs from our past.

Here is a YouTube selection of Stanley Turrentine playing "Sugar" which is one of the tunes Ian mentioned in the interview.

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector