© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Clarinetist Anat Cohen Interview | October 21, 2022

Published October 16, 2022 at 10:30 AM MDT
Anat Cohen 1
Anat Cohen | Clarinetist Extraordinaire

She has re-defined the modern jazz clarinet! You'll love getting to know her and her music!

Listen to the Anat Cohen 60 Second Promo

I had the privilege of interviewing Anat prior to her 11-city tour. What a pleasure to learn about her music and a little about her personally.

Click HERE to order her new album and see her tour schedule.

And check out this YouTube video of her and her brothers playing "Tiger Rag" with the WDR Orchestra from Cologne.

Also, here is the playlist from tonight's show:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector