Next Up:
0:00
0:00
JAZZY BEATLES - Version 2.0! | February 3, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published January 29, 2023 at 2:16 PM MST
Jazzy Beatles 2.0
Shutterstock
Jazzy Beatles - Version 2.0

Let's hear some different jazz covers of Beatles' songs!

My first version of Jazzy Beatles back in 2021 was one of my most popular shows...so I decided to find some more jazz versions of their tunes. It is a little "guitar-heavy" but also have some pianos and even a banjo version.

And the Brad Mehldau cover of "I Am The Walrus" is exceptional.

Here is the playlist:

