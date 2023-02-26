© 2023 KPCW

Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Jazzy Violins | March 3, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published February 26, 2023 at 5:31 PM MST
Over the years there have been many jazz violin artists. Let's have some fun listening!

Perhaps you already are aware of Stephane Grappelli and Jean Luc Ponty, but I think you'll have some fun with the Turtle Island String Quartet as well! And if you are not familiar with Regina Carter, you will be after tonight. Check out her Wikipedia page HERE.

And here is a YouTube video of the Turtle Island String Quartet:
David Balakrishnan - violin, Darol Anger - violin, Katrina Wreede - viola, Mark Summer - cello in 1990 live concert in Kentucky

Tonight's Playlist:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector