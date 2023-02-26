Jazzy Violins | March 3, 2023

Over the years there have been many jazz violin artists. Let's have some fun listening!
Perhaps you already are aware of Stephane Grappelli and Jean Luc Ponty, but I think you'll have some fun with the Turtle Island String Quartet as well! And if you are not familiar with Regina Carter, you will be after tonight. Check out her Wikipedia page HERE.
And here is a YouTube video of the Turtle Island String Quartet: David Balakrishnan - violin, Darol Anger - violin, Katrina Wreede - viola, Mark Summer - cello in 1990 live concert in Kentucky