Community Canvas: A Guide to Summer Sipping

The Local View's Community Canvas is a guide to arts and culture in the Wasatch Back. In this segment we are talking about summer sipping with Sara Sargent of Alpine Distilling and Mackenzie Lewis of Free Pour.

The Community Canvas is a monthly segment brought to you in part by the Arts Council of Park City & Summit County.

RECIPES ~

Elevated Gin & Tonic (Alpine Distilling)

Bright and refreshing with crisp citrus, subtle sweetness, and a clean, aromatic botanical finish.

Ingredients.

1 ½ oz. Alpine Elevated Gin

1⁄2 oz. Preserve Liqueur

4 oz. Fever Tree Tonic

Directions: In a Collins/Rocks glass with ice, add your Gin and Preserve Liqueur and top off with Fever Tree Tonic. Garnish: Dehydrated Lemon, Orange, Raspberries, and Juniper

Negreeni (Alpine Distilling)

Bold and herbaceous with layered alpine botanicals, gentle bitterness, and a smooth, balanced finish.

Ingredients.

1 ½ oz. Alpine Elevated Gin

1⁄2 oz. Preserve Liqueur

1⁄2 oz. AngeVert Herbal Liqueur

Directions: In a Rocks glass full of ice, add your Gin, Preserve, and AngeVert. Stir to gently mix your cocktail together and add a dehydrated orange for garnish.

Magenta Shiso Cocktail a.k.a Medicinal Porch Pounder (Free Pour)

Herbaceous, funky mint flavor with medicinal properties in a light and refreshing cocktail.

Ingredients:

1 1⁄2 oz. Gin

1⁄2 oz. Lemon

1⁄2 oz. Shiso

1⁄2 oz. Honey

Optional - Egg White or Soda Water or Tonic

Directions: With egg white: dry shake all ingredients and then add ice.

With Soda or Tonic: Dry Shake all ingredients except soda or tonic. Add soda or tonic once shaken.

Paper Plane (Free Pour)

A modern classic. A balanced cocktail with a lot of depth.

Ingredients:

3⁄4 oz. Bourbon

3⁄4 oz. Aperol

3⁄4 oz. Lemon

3⁄4 oz. Amaro Nonino

Directions: Build it all in a shaker. Strain it and serve neat with a lemon twist.

