This Green Earth | November 3, 2026
- Emily Newcomer, the new coordinator for the Park City | Summit County Green Business Program, shares how the program is helping local businesses become more sustainable and how businesses can get involved.
- Then, acclaimed ecologist, conservationist and author Dr. Kulbhushansingh Suryawanshi discusses his new book, The Ghost of the Mountains: Unraveling the Secrets of the Snow Leopard, which draws on two decades of field research to explore the elusive snow leopards of Central Asia.