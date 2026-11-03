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Park City ski resorts start making snow for 2026-2027 season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 3, 2026 at 3:36 PM MST
Park City Mountain began making snow for the 2026-2027 ski season Nov. 2, 2026.
Park City Mountain
Park City Mountain began making snow for the 2026-2027 ski season Nov. 2, 2026.

Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort have turned on their snow guns for the first time this fall, about a month before opening day.

Park City Mountain snowmaking crews began blowing snow at the top of the Payday lift and Homerun trail Monday, Nov. 2, to prepare for skiers and riders’ first turns ahead of Thanksgiving.

The resort hopes to open lifts for the winter Nov. 20.

Deer Valley’s snowmaking operations also started Monday across the resort. The ski area hopes to open for the 2026-2027 season Dec. 5.

In southern Utah, Brian Head Resort is the state’s first ski area scheduled to open Nov. 6. The resort says it has received 21 inches of snow so far this fall.

Alta Ski Area and Solitude Mountain Resort plan to open Nov. 20.

Snowbasin and Snowbird will open Nov. 27 followed by Brighton and Sundance Dec. 4.

Powder Mountain is scheduled to begin spinning lifts Dec. 11.

Eagle Point and Nordic Valley open Dec. 17 and 18 and Beaver Mountain will follow Christmas Dec. 26.
Ski Resorts
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver