Team USA finishes second in 2026 Paralympic medal count, Utahns take home 9

Team USA took home 24 medals at the Milan Cortina Paralympics, nine of those claimed by Utah athletes.

The Paralympics consist of six disciplines: Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross country skiing, snowboard, sled hockey and wheelchair curling. Utahns landed on the podium in cross country and snowboard events.

Utahn and para cross-country skier Sydney Peterson took home four medals, three gold and one silver. The 24-year-old now has a career total of seven Paralympic medals.

On the snowboard side, Utahn Kate Delson finished first in the women’s banked slalom event and second in women’s snowboard cross.

Her teammate Brenna Huckaby claimed bronze in the women’s banked slalom.

Noah Elliott, a National Ability Center alum, also earned gold and silver in men’s banked slalom and snowboard cross.

The U.S. came in second in the medal count at the Paralympics behind the People’s Republic of China, which earned 44 total medals.

Across the Games, the U.S. became the first nation to sweep the hockey events. Team USA’s women and men’s team both won gold, as did the sled hockey team. All three bested Canada in their respective contests.

In all, Utah Olympians and Paralympians won 15 medals.