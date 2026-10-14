Snow League to release Park City competition tickets this week

Winter sports enthusiasts can start buying tickets to Snow League Oct. 15.

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White founded Snow League in 2024 and announced in March it would be coming to Park City. It’s the first professional sports league dedicated to snowboard and freeski halfpipe competition.

The league will be at Park City Mountain Jan. 21 to 23.

At a Park City Council meeting Oct. 8, Snow League consumer marketing director Ryan Hollander said tickets start at $10.

“We try to stay very affordable,” he said. “Thursday and Friday starts at $10 when we go on sale. Saturday will be the busiest day. Starts at $25.”

As the event gets closer, general admission will go up to $60 per ticket. A VIP experience with food and drink services starts at $150 and goes up to $300.

Kids 12 and under are free. Hollander said some Epic Pass holders can also enter a raffle to win a free ticket.

Hollander said the head-to-head competition provides equal pay for men and women.

“60 athletes will be participating. Over 50 of those athletes have Olympic experience, so it really is the world's best athletes who will be coming to Park City to compete for record prize purses,” he said.

Hollander expects there will be about 4,500 attendees per day. The event will also be live-streamed.

Snow League lands on a weekend traditionally held by the Sundance Film Festival. Sundance relocated to Boulder, Colorado, ahead of its 2027 festival.

Park City Mountain plans to host Snow League three times over the next five years.

