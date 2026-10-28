Woodward Park City to transform Utah campus into urban snow park

The U. is partnering with Woodward Park City to turn its Olpin Student Union lawn into an urban snow park for students and professional skiers and riders to test out their best tricks.

Woodward says starting Sunday, Nov. 1, about 30 tons of ice will be transported to the campus and chipped into a sliding surface base for rail and box features.

University of Utah students can apply to participate in the rail jam until Oct. 30.

The event will feature a student competition and a professional exhibition and demonstration with pro skiers and riders, including U. alums Tom Wallisch, Reid Smith, Taylor Lundquist and Katie Kennedy.

The competition begins at 4 p.m. with a live DJ, a vendor village featuring 10 student organizations and 25 companies.

Admission to the rail jam is free for University of Utah students, staff and faculty. The general public can purchase a ticket for $10.