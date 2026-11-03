7 countries bid to host the 2036 Summer Games

Seven countries are in the running to host the 2036 Summer Games.

The International Olympic Committee just announced the bids from Germany, Hungary, India, Qatar, Republic of Korea, South Africa and Turkey.

Only Germany and South Korea have previously hosted the Summer Games.

The 2036 host will be the first selected under the IOC’s new Fit for the Future process. The updated process evaluates potential hosts on factors including venues, athletes experience, financing, public and political support, ability to deliver the Games and long-term community benefits.

The seven countries will make virtual presentations to the IOC’s Future Host Commission in November.

The IOC Executive Board plans to shortlist projects for more detailed review in March 2027.

The 2036 host is expected to be elected in 2029.