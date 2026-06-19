UDOT bridge work closes I-84 through Weber Canyon

The Utah Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to plan ahead for daily closures through Weber Canyon.

Sunday to Tuesday, Interstate 84 eastbound will close from 2:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. while crews install bridge beams.

Drivers will detour onto I-15, then through Ogden Canyon on state Route 39 and reconnect with I-84 near Mountain Green.

Vehicles longer than 50 feet are prohibited in Ogden Canyon so they will take I-15 to I-80 through Parleys Canyon to reconnect with I-84 near Echo.

Also this weekend, American Fork Canyon is closed from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday for the Runtastic TIMP half marathon.

The race starts at Tibble Fork Reservoir, travels down American Fork Canyon Road and onto state Route 92.

The canyon will reopen that afternoon.