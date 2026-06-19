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UDOT bridge work closes I-84 through Weber Canyon

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 19, 2026 at 2:53 PM MDT
Cranes can be seen during bridge work on Interstate 84 through Weber Canyon.
UDOT
Cranes can be seen during bridge work on Interstate 84 through Weber Canyon.

Interstate 84 through Weber Canyon will close to eastbound traffic starting Sunday.

The Utah Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to plan ahead for daily closures through Weber Canyon.

Sunday to Tuesday, Interstate 84 eastbound will close from 2:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. while crews install bridge beams.

Drivers will detour onto I-15, then through Ogden Canyon on state Route 39 and reconnect with I-84 near Mountain Green.

Vehicles longer than 50 feet are prohibited in Ogden Canyon so they will take I-15 to I-80 through Parleys Canyon to reconnect with I-84 near Echo.

Also this weekend, American Fork Canyon is closed from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday for the Runtastic TIMP half marathon.

The race starts at Tibble Fork Reservoir, travels down American Fork Canyon Road and onto state Route 92.

The canyon will reopen that afternoon.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver