Park City Ski & Snowboard July 4 fun run to benefit youth sports

Park City Ski & Snowboard has hosted the Fourth of July 5K fun run for 42 years and counting.

Cole Sport founder Gary Cole and Phil Thomson started the race now capped at 1,000 runners each year.

Cole Sport Co-Owner and ski and snowboard alum, Adam Cole, says the course has followed the same route for four decades.

FULL INTERIVEW: Park City Ski and Snowboard' Ehlias Louis and Heidi Voekler and Cole Sport's Adam Cole Listen • 14:54

“It's fun. You run downhill mostly, pretty fast, your legs are moving fast at 8 a.m. and then you turn around and high five your friends on the way back and get to see the people walk, and the kids trying, breathing really hard,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.”

The July 4 race begins near Park City Mountain’s First Time parking lot.

Runners must register by July 3. There is no day-of registration.

It is $50 for adults and $30 for kids 11 and under.

The run is one of the team's largest fundraisers. All proceeds benefit Park City Ski & Snowboard’s 1,200 winter sport athletes.