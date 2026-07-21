Utah’s monsoon rains increase Wasatch Back flash flooding risks

The Beehive State is at risk of flash flooding through Pioneer Day, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Alex DeSmet said there has been flash flood activity since last week, but more monsoonal moisture has increased the risk level.

“We typically see flash flooding from monsoonal thunderstorms over normally dry washes, lick rock areas, poor drainage areas, and burn scars,” he said.

Flash flooding has been reported on burn scars, including in Wasatch County where the Yellow Lake Fire burned over 33,000 acres in the winter of 2024-2025.

Burns from the over 97,000-acre Cottonwood Fire in Beaver and Piute counties also flooded during monsoonal rains.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, flooding severely damaged or completely washed away Beaver’s state Route 153 in several locations Sunday afternoon. The road is now closed indefinitely and the city has declared a state of emergency.

DeSmet said burns leave forests vulnerable.

“Normally the soil is kind of like a sponge; it's able to absorb water. But what happens is after a burn scar, particularly if the fire was of a high burn severity, it turns the soil into a substance that acts more like concrete,”

DeSmet said flash flooding is also common near steep terrain. Highways through mountainous areas can become especially dangerous as floods can cause rock and landslides.

To stay safe, DeSmet recommends locals check the forecast before recreating outdoors — and to stay home if there is risk of thunderstorms or flash flooding.

A family of five was killed in a southern Utah flash flood July 17. Another man died July 18 after being struck by lightning at the top of American Fork Twin Peaks.

DeSmet said it’s also important to have a way to receive emergency alerts and to make sure a trusted person knows your location.

“Any shower or thunderstorm has the potential to create heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding,” he said. “There's no safe place to be outdoors during a thunderstorm, so just reminding folks to find a sturdy shelter.”

DeSmet said the monsoonal moisture in Utah right now is normal. However, the season this year may be extended and active through September, particularly in southern Utah.

