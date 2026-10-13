How voters can learn about the 57 judges on Utah's ballots this year

Near the end of their ballot, Utah voters face a list asking the same question: Should certain judges keep their jobs?

Judges are selected by Utah’s governor — but their names generally appear on the ballot every six years, when voters have the opportunity to decide if they should stay on the bench. The judges are not allowed to campaign or put up billboards because they aren’t running against another judge, only against public opinion.

This year, Utahns will get the chance to weigh in on judges in their own counties, as well as voting on whether most of the state’s appeals court judges should remain in their role. Supreme Court Justice Jill Pohlman will also be on the ballot.

So how are voters supposed to know if the judges are good at their jobs?

Utah has a group of experts, called the Utah Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission (JPEC), to give the public recommendations.

The JPEC website provides assessments for all Utah judges who are on the ballot. It includes information on a judge’s perceived legal abilities, judicial temperament and administrative skills. That feedback comes from attorneys and those who work in the justice system, as well as courtroom observers. Voters can explore the data and feedback so they have more information when they fill out their ballots.

JPEC recommended that all of Utah’s judges be retained this year except for one: Weber County Justice Court Judge Trent Nelson. Some survey respondents said that they have little confidence in his legal skills, and that he is impatient and demeaning. One survey respondent said the judge “indulges in extreme rhetoric and lecturing.”

Read the full article by Jessica Schreifels at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.