Coalville rejects 300-acre neighborhood annexation

Coalville councilmembers voted 3-1 to turn down an annexation petition from Larry H. Miller Real Estate July 14.

The petition concerned just over 300 acres south of town, formerly within the proposed Cedar Crest Village and behind the Red Hills subdivision.

Coalville City Larry H. Miller Real Estate's land is in blue, but only the highlighted area is in the annexation application. The red dotted line denotes the area Coalville is legally allowed to annex in the future.

The larger Cedar Crest project, which could have brought thousands of homes to Hoystville over the next few decades, stalled at the Eastern Summit County Planning Commission last year.

Now, the downsized version of the project dubbed Hidden Meadow has died too. It had proposed building 75 homes ranging in price from $700,000 to $2 million.

Councilmember John Hansen said he had spoken with some Hoystville residents about the Hidden Meadow proposal.

“Their words are, ‘Please do not let this go through right now. We're not ready for it, maybe when we're ready for it, but we're not,’” he said.

Councilmember Louise Willoughby reiterated her thoughts from the June Coalville city meeting, when she first made a motion not to consider Larry H. Miller’s annexation petition.

No one seconded that motion June 23, but by July 14, councilmembers Hansen and Lynn Wood voted with her. Wood’s top concern has been city staff’s ability to process such a development application.

“We need to address the housing issue, and by opening up more and more of these multi-million-dollar subdivisions, or whatever we may want to call them — farming areas — it isn't helping,” Willoughby said.

Brandon Brady was the lone councilmember who said he was willing to take up the annexation petition. If the council had done so, it still would have been able to approve or deny the annexation at a later date.

Councilmember Shaun Powis was absent from the vote.

Larry H. Miller Real Estate still owns roughly 1,000 acres in Hoytsville, which is in unincorporated Summit County. It’s unclear what the developer may do with that property.