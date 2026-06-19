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Summit County fire danger ‘high’ as Stage 1 restrictions hit Wasatch Back

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 19, 2026 at 2:54 PM MDT
Summit County lowered the fire danger from extreme to high on Aug. 15.
National Park Service
Summit County lowered the fire danger from extreme to high on Aug. 15.

Fire restrictions apply to Park City and unincorporated areas of Summit and Wasatch counties.

Authorities have increased Summit County’s fire danger to “high” as Stage 1 fire restrictions are implemented across the Wasatch Back.

Fireworks, open fires and smoking near dry vegetation are prohibited in unincorporated Summit and Wasatch counties.

The same restrictions apply in Park City through October.

Summit County residents can sign up for text alerts on Red Flag warnings, fire conditions, prescribed burns and more by texting SCFIRE to 91896.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver