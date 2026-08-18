Roads reopen as Rocky Canyon Fire reaches 16.5K acres, 85% containment

As crews gain control of the Rocky Canyon Fire, Wasatch Back areas and roads are reopening.

Highways 65 and 66 are back open in Summit and Morgan counties but debris remains on parts of the roadway.

The blaze has burned 16,464 acres and is 85% contained Tuesday.

Summit County has lifted the remaining evacuation orders. However, officials warn residents to remain aware of the active fire and avoid affected areas.

The Wildlife Management Area entrances and the north entrance of East Canyon State Park remain closed and no motorized boats are allowed on the reservoir.

Crews are working to stop forward progression of the fire on the Summit-Morgan County line.

Gusty winds and challenging terrain on the northwest perimeter near Bishop’s Canyon are the focus now as crews work to protect private property.

The National Weather Service is forecasting hot, dry weather in the area this week before a chance of storms Friday.