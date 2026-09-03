Sinkhole reduces I-80 lanes through Parleys Canyon, cause under investigation

It happened two miles west of Mountain Dell where lanes remained reduced for emergency maintenance.

Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson John Gleason said crews were called about the sinkhole forming under the median near exit 132 around 7 a.m.

“It’s mostly affecting the eastbound portion, but we are actually closing a lane in each direction to get the equipment in so that we can bring in the concrete to fill that hole,” he said.

Gleason said crews are investigating what caused the sinkhole.

“The goal right now is to continue working on that through the afternoon and hopefully not affect the evening commute.”

It is unclear when all lanes may reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated when KPCW learns more.