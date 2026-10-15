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Burns in Lambs Canyon, Mill Creek, could bring smoke into Summit County

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 15, 2026 at 2:18 PM MDT
A brush pile burns in Lambs Canyon Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.
U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
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A brush pile burns in Lambs Canyon Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

Fire crews will be conducting prescribed burns at Parleys Summit in Lambs Canyon and Millcreek Oct. 18.

The U.S. Forest Service’s Salt Lake Ranger District and Utah Forestry Fire and State Lands are conducting the burns. Smoke from those fires might drift into Snyderville Basin and Park City.

The wildfire mitigation project helps remove dead underbrush and other fire hazards to reduce risk.

Residents are asked not to report the smoke.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver