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Fatal wrong-way crash shuts down I-80 near Coalville

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 15, 2026 at 3:57 PM MDT
Eastbound Interstate 80 is seen heading into northern Summit County in Wanship.
Utah Department of Transportation
Eastbound Interstate 80 is seen heading into northern Summit County in Wanship in May 2025.

A crash closed eastbound Interstate 80 shutdown Thursday afternoon after a wrong-way driver incident.

The Utah Highway Patrol reports a passenger car was traveling the wrong way on I-80 when it collided with a cargo van near mile post 161 outside Hoytsville around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 15.

Authorities report the passenger car driver died on scene. The driver of the cargo van was taken to the hospital with a possible foot or ankle injury.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver