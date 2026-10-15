Fatal wrong-way crash shuts down I-80 near Coalville
A crash closed eastbound Interstate 80 shutdown Thursday afternoon after a wrong-way driver incident.
The Utah Highway Patrol reports a passenger car was traveling the wrong way on I-80 when it collided with a cargo van near mile post 161 outside Hoytsville around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 15.
Authorities report the passenger car driver died on scene. The driver of the cargo van was taken to the hospital with a possible foot or ankle injury.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.