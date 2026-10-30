Swaner Preserve hopes to expand conservation education to local high school students

Fifteen sixth through eighth graders meet twice per month during the academic year at the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter.

These Swaner EcoClub students learn about environmental science through field trips, guest speakers and conservation projects.

EcoCenter Youth Program Director Maddie McIntyre said the projects are meant to create a connection between the participants and the place.

“So far we’ve gone on the preserve just at Swaner, and we’ve done BDAs, so Beaver Dam Analogs, and that was really fun and really messy,” McIntyre said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” Oct. 28.

But once students graduate middle school, they can no longer be a part of the EcoClub.

FULL INTERVIEW: Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter's Madi McIntyre Listen • 6:03

That’s why the nonprofit is hoping to expand its programming through high school, McIntyre said.

“We’re hearing from interested community members that it is just not really available right now, and they want to see something more,” McIntyre said. “So that is why we’re getting this push.”

The plans are preliminary and could have a volunteering component alongside environmental education. She said the nonprofit will host focus groups to discuss program format, hours and content.

The first focus group will be held at Swaner Preserve from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Interested students from 9th through 12th grade can RSVP online. McIntyre also encouraged EcoClub alums and current participating eighth graders to provide input.

