Utah Legislature

GOP lawmakers kill proposal aimed at curbing renter evictions

KPCW | By Salt Lake Tribune
Published February 10, 2023 at 2:36 PM MST
Tribune-Renter-eviction-bill-2-10-23.jpeg
(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune)
/
People protest the possible eviction of renters at 379 E 1st Ave (Hawthorne House) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. On Thursday, GOP legislators killed a bill in committee that would have required some landlords to give tenants 90 days notice before eviction.

“Many landlords can’t see 90 days into the future,” an evictions lawyer tells a House committee as the 90-day notice measure fails.

Utah renters live in fear of it: the dreaded rental increase.

Careful budgeting is quickly upended by a $300 to $400 increase and the renter must figure out either a side gig, a way to bring the grocery bill down or find entirely new accommodations.

A bill sponsored by Rep. Gay Lynn Bennion, D-Cottonwood Heights, sought to give renters 90 days notice before a rent increase of 10% or $100 took effect. Month-to-month rental agreements would have been excluded.

“The renter has time to decide, ‘am I going to be able to afford this in my budget or not,’” Bennion said. The bill was designed to help decrease evictions, the lawmaker argued, by giving renters faced with steep increases more time to find a new place to live — a task that’s become increasingly tough in a tight rental market.

“Rent increases are a heavy burden on families across the state,” Bennion said. Plus, she noted, “giving a 90-day notice does not cost a landlord anything.”

Read full report here.

