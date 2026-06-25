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Gov. Cox declares state of emergency prohibiting fireworks until July 5

KPCW | By Fox 13 KSTU-TV
Published June 25, 2026 at 6:23 PM MDT
Picture of Heber City Code Enforcement Vehicle with July Fourth fireworks in background
Heber City Police Department

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox's temporary ban applies to the state generally, but municipalities are still able to designate specific areas where they deem firework use safe.

Governor Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency Thursday that prohibits all fireworks through July 5 as Utah deals with ongoing extreme wildfire danger.

The temporary order allows the state to prohibit fireworks statewide throughout the upcoming Independence Day holiday, but allows local communities to designate special areas where fireworks can be used in a safe way.

In recent days, Cox had been looking at legal options to empower communities to impose additional fireworks restrictions. Under Utah law, the governor cannot enact an all-out ban. Cities are also blocked from enacting total bans on igniting personal fireworks, except for communities that are entirely in a wildland urban interface — meaning they are at the highest risk of fire danger.

During the current fire season, Utah has recorded 353 wildfires that have burned a total of 141,000 acres. One of the largest fires, the Iron Fire in Juab County, which is still burning at over 30,000 acres, was likely caused by illegal fireworks, according to Cox.

The Cottonwood Fire in Beaver County was also human-caused and is now considered to be one of the most destructive fires in state history.

Read Ben Winslow's full report at fox13now.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
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Fox 13 KSTU-TV
Fox 13 is a Salt Lake City-area television news station owned by Scripps News Group.
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