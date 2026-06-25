Pro mountain bikers flock to Soldier Hollow for weekend competition

Elite mountain bikers will tackle the trails at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center this weekend for the annual Bike Fest races.

FULL INTERVIEW: Luke Bodensteiner Listen • 7:38

Racing gets underway June 26 and runs through Sunday.

The elite, junior and under 23 divisions of the Union Cycliste Internationale will all be on display. UCI is cycling's top international federation, and the same organization that puts on the Tour de France.

“This is actually one of the bigger and more important events of the summer for a lot of developing riders who are trying to work their way into the World Cup,” Luke Bodensteiner the general manager of Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, said on KPCW's “Local News Hour” June 25.

Soldier Hollow is hosting a World Cup race for the first time come September. UCI’s World Series mountain bike races are its biggest and most important, so Bodensteiner says Soldier Hollow rebuilt its course to prepare.

“It's a new route, much more technical, a lot of great rock gardens and drop features and jumps,” he said. “Really challenging and fun ride.”

Friday, June 26 is Olympic and Paralympic Day at Soldier Hollow. Bike Fest is free to the public and attendees of all ages will get to try winter sports like biathlon and curling for free.

Schedule

Friday, June 26 - Short Track

XCC Short Track Course: 1.2 km, 32 m climbing per lap

8:30 AM Junior Men 15-16 Q1 (if over 75 riders) (Top 25 Qualify) – 10 min

8:50 AM Junior Men 15-16 Q2 (if over 75 riders) (Top 25 Qualify) – 10 min

9:10 AM Junior Men 17–18 Q1 (if over 75 riders) (Top 25 Qualify) – 10 min

9:30 AM Junior Men 17–18 Q2 (if over 75 riders) (Top 25 Qualify) – 10 min

9:50 AM Junior Women 17–18

10:30 AM U23 Men (Non-UCI)

11:00 AM Elite Women (UCI C3)

11:30 AM Elite Men (UCI C3)

12:00 PM Awards – Morning Starts

1:00 PM Junior Men 15 – 16 consolation final (no podium)

1:30 PM Junior Men 17 - 18 consolation final (no podium)

2:10 PM Junior Men 15 - 16 final

2:50 PM Junior Men 17 - 18 final

3:20 PM Junior Women 15–16 / Open Women 19+

4:00 PM Open Men 19+

4:30 PM Junior Boys 11–14 (15 mins)

5:00 PM Junior Girls 11–14 (15 mins)

5:30 PM Awards – Afternoon Starts

Saturday, June 27 - Cross-country

XCO Blue (UCI) Course: 4.4 km, 182 m climbing per lap

8:00 AM Junior Women 17-18

9:45 AM Junior Men 17-18

11:00 AM Awards – Junior Men & Women

11:30 AM Elite Women / U23 Women

1:00 PM Awards – Elite/U23 Women

1:30 PM Elite Men

3:00 PM Awards – Elite Men

3:30 PM U23 Men

5:15 PM Awards – U23 Men



XCO Red (Am) Course: 7.9 km, 284 m climbing per lap

5:30 PM Open Men (13-14 / 15-16 / 17+)

6:45 PM Open Women (13-14 / 15-16 / 17+)

8:00 PM Awards – Open

Sunday, June 28 - Cross-country

XCO Orange (12U) Course: 4km, 135 m climbing per lap

9:00 AM Junior Men / Women 12U



XCO Red (Am) Course: 7.9 km, 284 m climbing per lap

10:00 AM All Women (15+) (Cat 1/2/3)

11:15 AM Awards – 12U, All Women

11:30 AM Cat 1 Men

1:00 PM 13-14 Men / Cat 2/3 Men

1:30 PM Awards – Cat 1 Men

2:30 PM Awards – Cat 2/3 Men

Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation is a financial supporter of KPCW.