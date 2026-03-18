UDOT to lower speeds, add lights to make roads safer near Hideout

UDOT Region Two planning manager Geoff Dupaix said two challenging intersections are Shoreline Drive, which leads to the Ross Creek trailhead, and Deer Mountain Drive, just to the north.

Dupaix said those two roads need to be shifted so they line up with each other.

“In order to signalize that area, those two intersections need to be aligned and brought square up to each other,” he said.

UDOT is also looking at short-term improvements to help with safety on state Route 248, including speed warnings.

“What we’re looking at is some driver feedback signs in three different locations as you approach the 65-mph zone; it flashes if you’re going over that limit,” he said.

The agency may also paint the speed limit on the asphalt to help with driver awareness.

UDOT is installing a traffic light at the east end of Hideout, near Tuhaye, plus flashing lights to warn drivers before the signal turns red.

“We will also install what’s called an AWS, or an advanced warning system,” Dupaix said. “The function is similar to what you see down on state Route 32 and River Road, where, as you approach the intersection, it starts flashing when the light turns yellow to give drivers time to slow down and come to a stop at the intersection.”

Speed limits will be reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph in the area around the new traffic light.

Hideout Mayor Ralph Severini said in February the plans would also include acceleration lanes at busy intersections.

Dupaix said UDOT has not yet set a timeline for several of these improvements.