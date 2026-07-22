Total fireworks ban continues in Wasatch Back for Pioneer Day

Despite recent rainstorms, the Wasatch Fire District says conditions are still too dangerous to allow fireworks around Pioneer Day, July 24.

“Any fire that starts is going to go big, not just from cheatgrass to shrubbery, but into the larger pine stands,” Fire Marshal Clint Neerings told the Heber City Council July 21.

He said even with the monsoon season rain Utah has received, the moisture evaporates so quickly that any new wildfires will still have plenty of fuel.

“The odds are in our favor to not have any issue and still allow people to do these things,” he said. “But the instance when there is an issue and having to answer the question of ‘Why didn’t you?’ is what weighs really heavy on our mind.”

Fire Warden Troy Morgan said Utah is still dealing with the consequences of a warm, dry winter and a punishing statewide drought.

“I understand it’s a tough pill for some people to swallow when you’re seeing good rainstorms like today, but unfortunately, to get us out of the drought, you probably need multiple weeks, if not [a] month, of continual rain,” he said.

Heber will continue the citywide firework ban for the holiday weekend, July 22-25. All towns in Wasatch County are doing the same.

Wasatch County Fair Days won’t have fireworks, either.

In Summit County, there’s also a total ban.

Fireworks remain prohibited on federal, state and unincorporated lands.

Violating the ban is a misdemeanor offense and carries a $1,000 fine.