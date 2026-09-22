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America250 art display celebrates Heber artist’s work on 90th birthday

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 22, 2026 at 4:01 PM MDT
The Wasatch County Library is located at 465 East 1200 South in Heber City.
Ivana Radu
/
Wasatch County Library
The Wasatch County Library is located at 465 East 1200 South in Heber City.

Fred Mertlich's work captures the Heber Valley through illustrations of historic buildings and landscapes.

Local artist Fred Mertlich’s illustrations of Heber will be displayed at the Wasatch County Library Friday to celebrate his 90th birthday.

The artist has spent years capturing historic buildings, landscapes and places that make the Heber Valley unique.

Now, the town is celebrating Mertlich with an art show and opening event at the library from 5-6 p.m. Friday.

The show, “America250 Through a Local Lens: Celebrating the Artwork of Fred Mertlich,” will be on display through Oct. 31.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver