America250 art display celebrates Heber artist’s work on 90th birthday

Local artist Fred Mertlich’s illustrations of Heber will be displayed at the Wasatch County Library Friday to celebrate his 90th birthday.

The artist has spent years capturing historic buildings, landscapes and places that make the Heber Valley unique.

Now, the town is celebrating Mertlich with an art show and opening event at the library from 5-6 p.m. Friday.

The show, “America250 Through a Local Lens: Celebrating the Artwork of Fred Mertlich,” will be on display through Oct. 31.