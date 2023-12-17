© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Holiday Jazz | December 22, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published December 17, 2023 at 9:30 AM MST
Holiday Jazz
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
Holiday Jazz

Every year I try to find new jazzy holiday music for you. Check it out!

You're most-likely familiar with the titles of these songs, but I can guarantee that they are nothing like the original ones you first heard...

Enjoy your holidays!

Here's the playlist: (There are a couple of songs in the show that are not on the Spotify list)

Year 3
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector