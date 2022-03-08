© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heber City to hold public hearing over nearly $50 million in bonds

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published March 8, 2022 at 5:44 PM MST
2105_Heber-3179.jpg
KPCW
/

In a special meeting Wednesday, the Heber City Council will hold a public hearing over bonds it’s seeking to issue to pay for water and sewer infrastructure replacements.

In a special meeting Wednesday, the Heber City Council will hold a public hearing over bonds it’s seeking to issue to pay for water and sewer infrastructure replacements.

The city’s seeking to authorize nearly $50,000,000 in bonds. The council will vote on whether to allow the city to take on the debt after the hearing.

The project is to replace deteriorating sewer lines in the Old Town area. Over several phases, the city estimates it could eventually cost north of $80 million.

Heber City Manager Matt Brower told KPCW the goal is to keep the first phase below $30 million.

City Engineer Russell Funk will also give a presentation on what the project will entail.

The meeting is at 5 p.m. at Heber City Hall, 75 North Main Street. To attend via Zoom, visit heberut.gov.

The council will not meet during its regularly scheduled time next Tuesday. The meeting was canceled because of conflicts related to spring break.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter