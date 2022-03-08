Heber City to hold public hearing over nearly $50 million in bonds

In a special meeting Wednesday, the Heber City Council will hold a public hearing over bonds it’s seeking to issue to pay for water and sewer infrastructure replacements.

The city’s seeking to authorize nearly $50,000,000 in bonds. The council will vote on whether to allow the city to take on the debt after the hearing.

The project is to replace deteriorating sewer lines in the Old Town area. Over several phases, the city estimates it could eventually cost north of $80 million.

Heber City Manager Matt Brower told KPCW the goal is to keep the first phase below $30 million.

City Engineer Russell Funk will also give a presentation on what the project will entail.

The meeting is at 5 p.m. at Heber City Hall, 75 North Main Street. To attend via Zoom, visit heberut.gov.

The council will not meet during its regularly scheduled time next Tuesday. The meeting was canceled because of conflicts related to spring break.