First Park City Yoga Festival debuts this weekend

Lindsey Marshall, founder of Eventful Yoga has been hosting bachelorette yoga parties and yoga retreats for years. Now, she wants to bring a wellness-focused event to the local community.

“What we've noticed is we're a big tour tourism business, and we want to get back into the community, so we started last year doing beer yoga with Woodward every other Thursday, and it was just a great way to have lots of people come out and get to be a part of the community,” Marshall said. “And I thought, why not try to make this into a weekend of wellness, and we're going to start small with just a Saturday event, where we'll have different yoga options starting at 9 a.m. and just a great way to get people to just be together, have wellness, have music, and you know, bring back that really fun community setting for summertime.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Lindsey Marshall and Kristin Martino Listen • 11:15

The festival takes place Saturday [June 27] at City Park. Kristin Martino will lead the first yoga class of the day at 9 a.m. set to the sounds of a live DJ. Marshall will close the event with a yin yoga mediation and sound bath featuring acoustic guitarist Myke Lord beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Additional offerings include mindful yoga, breathwork, a qigong [Chee-gong] class and family yoga with Randi Jo starts at 3:30. Martino says they hope the event will continue to grow in the years to come.

“People can come to gather and hang out on the side while we have a section roped off for the actual yoga practice,” Martino explained. “And we welcome businesses; we hope that this grows to a point where we're welcoming in various local businesses to come either sample, sell, extend their network. This is just a gathering for all local communities, so anyone coming in for a short amount of time, if they want to stay for a longer session, that's perfectly welcome.”

Participants can register through Eventbrite. Attendees should bring their own yoga mat and props, dress in layers for changing mountain weather and bring water and snacks.

SCHEDULE:

9:00 AM – Vinyasa Yoga with Kristin Martino (with live music by DJ Michellada)

10:30 AM – Mindful Yoga Flow with Erin Malloy (with live music by DJ Michellada)

11:15 AM – Breathe to the Beat with Adam Millington (with live music by DJ Michellada)

1:00 PM – Qigong & Easy Tai Chi with Layla Ward

2:15 PM – Forest Bathing with Amy Cairn

3:30 PM – Family Yoga with Randi Jo Greenburg

5:30 PM – Yin, Meditation & Sound Bath with Lindsey Marshall (set to live acoustic guitar with Myke Plourde)