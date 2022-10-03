Heber Council votes on future building heights

A restriction on buildings taller than three stories in Heber City is about to end, and the city council could set new rules for future heights in a meeting Tuesday.

The future of Heber City’s skyline has come into public focus ever since a five-story hotel — Wasatch County’s future tallest building — was approved for construction in April.

On Tuesday, the Heber City Council may decide to limit most buildings to three stories but allow extra height at some commercial buildings. Specifically, an ordinance would allow developers to build four-story buildings if they include 10% affordable housing. To get city approval for four stories, the buildings would need to serve mixed uses.

The city considers people eligible for affordable housing if they earn less than 60% of the county’s area median income, or AMI. In Wasatch County the AMI for a one-person household is $75,000, and 60% of that is $43,000, according to Mountainlands Community Housing Trust.

Under the changes, future hotels could also be approved up to five stories. For those, the developer would have to provide enough affordable units to house 25% of their own workforce, also at up to 60% AMI. City Planning Director Tony Kohler says that housing won’t be exclusive to those employees.

The council will also hold a public hearing about bringing 65 acres of land along U.S. Highway 40 into city limits. The Fitzgerald property is one of several parcels pending annexation or recently incorporated into the city near Utah Valley University.

The public hearing will let residents share feedback as part of the annexation process. No vote is scheduled Tuesday.

Like many of the other parcels nearby, the land is part of a plan for housing development. Almost 300 homes could eventually be built on the 65 acres there. By annexing into city limits, the developer could use city services like sewer lines.

The council will also resume a debate about who should be in charge of future airport meetings. Last week, Councilmember Ryan Stack said Mayor Heidi Franco had recently undermined consultants who were presenting an airport redesign study.

For a full agenda or a link to attend the meeting via Zoom, visit heberut.gov.