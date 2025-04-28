How federal funding supports public media and why it's so essential

Statement from KPCW:

April 2025 — The White House has indicated that it will direct Congress to eliminate $1.1 billion in funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which supports more than 1,500 public media stations across the country, including KPCW. If Congress approves the rescission package, it would eliminate the federal investment that powers trusted journalism and educational programming that local communities rely on every day.

In response to this extraordinary threat to public media funding, KPCW President and General Manager Juliana Allely issued the following statement:

“For more than 40 years, KCPW has served the Wasatch Back with music, news and public affairs programs that keep our communities connected to each other and to the world. As we await Congressional action on the White House’s request to rescind previously-appropriated CPB funding, this request from the Administration signals a significant escalation in efforts to permanently defund public media. This is a credible threat to our work, jeopardizing essential services that inform and unite all Americans.

Stations like KPCW are trusted factual sources of local reporting, civil discourse, and community engagement. Our newsroom delivers daily news about the issues affecting everyone who lives, works, and visits the Wasatch Back, and covers state and national issues while providing local context.

KPCW is not owned or operated by any outside entity. We are a community station, and we are able to remain steadfast in our mission thanks to public support. Noncommercial, independent journalism is crucial to a civically – and civilly – engaged community, and efforts to eliminate funding for public media are deeply concerning.

At this time, we encourage listeners to help safeguard the journalism and services Summit and Wasatch counties depend on. KPCW is still here, still broadcasting, and more dedicated than ever to our mission of public service. But we truly need sustained local support. No matter what happens in Washington, D.C., KPCW’s mission remains unwavering: to inform, engage, and connect every member of our community.”

What is the Corporation for Public Broadcasting?

Congress established the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) in the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967. CPB is a private nonprofit corporation responsible for stewarding the federal government’s investment in non-commercial programming, telecommunications services, and emergency alerts for more than 99% of Americans.



CPB currently receives $535 million annually in federal appropriations – an amount less than 0.01% of the $6.9 trillion federal budget.



CPB does not produce content and is independent of the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) and National Public Radio (NPR), which produce programming that local stations, including KPCW, pay a licensing fee to broadcast.



A primary goal of is to promote an educated, informed, and inclusive civil society by ensuring efficient distribution of local, regional, national and international fact-based news and educational programming. CPB is committed to supporting fact-based journalism that includes a wide variety of ideological viewpoints, and CPB encourages transparency and inclusiveness in local, regional, and national public media newsrooms.



CPB is the largest single source of funding for public media in the country, and funds are distributed directly to public media stations as annual grants. Recipient stations are able to leverage each $1 of federal funding to raise nearly $7 from other sources, including local donors, private businesses, and philanthropic foundations. This return on investment makes CPB funding one of the most effective public-private partnerships in the country, serving critical public needs with bipartisan support for nearly six decades.

KPCW, along with with more than 1,500 local, independent public media stations nationwide, form the backbone of America’s public information ecosystem to deliver trusted news, educational programming, and emergency information to communities across the nation.

1,216 public radio stations and 365 public television stations nationwide receive annual CPB funding. Of these, 245 stations are considered rural, including KPCW.

For a list of frequently asked questions about CPB, click here.

How does CPB support local stations like KPCW?

As a locally-owned and operated nonprofit, KPCW receives an annual Radio Community Service Grant (CSG) from CPB, which accounts for roughly 12-15% of its annual operating budget. KPCW uses this funding for daily operations and to pay for programming like NPR headline news, NPR's "Morning Edition," and American Public Media (APB) programs such as Marketplace, and BBC world news.



CPB funds infrastructure that delivers emergency alerts to local stations, which are then responsible for delivering time-sensitive content to their audiences and public safety partners. Examples include critical alerts for weather warnings, wildfires, avalanches, floods, and other public safety messages that public media stations like KPCW disseminate in real time.

CPB also negotiates music licensing rights on behalf of noncommercial radio stations. It would be cost-prohibitive and burdensome for individual stations to negotiate the same music licenses and fees on their own. Without these licenses, music programming at noncommercial stations like KPCW would be immediately affected, in turn deeply impacting local artists, musicians, venues, and audiences.

KPCW employs a newsroom of 10 reporters and producers, plus other production staff, who work tirelessly to report on issues that directly impact residents and visitors to the Wasatch Back. KPCW conducts daily live radio interviews with city and county elected officials and municipal staff; delivers breaking news and emergency alerts; provides public service announcements for local nonprofit organizations serving our community; showcases local musicians and music spanning genres; and offers services that aren’t found anywhere else, like the hourly “Lost and Found” report.



Beyond KPCW's annual CSG grant from CPB, our station's sources of funding include annual underwriting revenue, local government and philanthropic grants, and individual donor support — which is the most significant and reliable form of funding. Should federal funding be eliminated entirely, KPCW would need to make up the loss of more than $260,000 annually through additional philanthropic and direct donor support.

Ways to support KPCW:

Donate: Visit www.kpcw.org/donate or call (435) 649-9004 to make a one-time donation or become a monthly sustaining donor. Sustainer support ensures that KPCW has a reliable source of funding in times of federal and economic uncertainty.

Take Action: If you are concerned about efforts to eliminate federal funding for public media, you can contact Congress. Visit www.protectmypublicmedia.org to send an email to your Congressional representatives and access more resources.