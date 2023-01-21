Is there a future for independent film? KPCW | By Rick Brough Published January 21, 2023 at 12:07 PM MST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 19:47 Renai Bodley Miller / KPCW Sundance Reel hosts David D'Arcy (far left) and Rick Brough (far right) discuss the business of independent film with (middle, l-r) Bob Berney, Richard Lorber and John Sloss KPCW Sundance Reel hosts David D'Arcy and Rick Brought talk to film industry experts Bob Berney, Richard Lorber and John Sloss about the future of independent movies.