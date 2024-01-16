Budget, housing listed as top priorities on first day of 2024 Utah Legislative session

The top priority this legislative session is passing a budget. That’s according to KUER politics reporter Sean Higgins. Gov. Spencer Cox unveiled the budget in December and it’s the largest in state history at $29.5 billion.

Higgins said there are two main pillars of the budget. The first is the “Utah First Homes Program” which asks for $150 million. Higgins said the program aims to build 35,000 starter homes by 2028.

“What’s interesting there is there's no set definition of what a starter home actually is," he said. "Is it underneath a certain price point, is it a single-family home? Is it a condo? Is it a townhome? No one really knows right now. And I think that's going to be sorted out in this budget process.”

The other pillar allocates almost $200 million to address homelessness in the state. Higgins said the money will go toward mental health services, affordable housing and emergency shelters.

Part of the reason for that is a narrative shift. Higgins said before the COVID-19 pandemic, homelessness was considered Salt Lake City’s problem. Now, state lawmakers recognize it’s not an isolated issue.

“We're experiencing homelessness throughout the state up and down the Wasatch Front, even in the Wasatch Back. Down in St. George, there are people who are unhoused," Higgins said. "This is an issue that affects all levels of the state, all municipalities in the state.”

Education funding is also a priority. Higgins said one of the biggest chunks of the budget goes to continuing education programs enacted last year, including the teacher raise program.

Tax cuts are on the agenda this session as well. Higgins said about $160 million in cuts are proposed, but completely cutting income tax is unlikely; it’s the main source of education funding.

Legislation surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion has been a hot topic across the country. Higgins said this is because a lot of conservatives see DEI offices as discriminatory in a different way.

A Summit County representative, John Johnson, proposed a bill last session to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Higgins said while the bill was halted during last year’s legislative session, it is being brought back this year. It essentially would eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion offices at schools and state agencies and replace them with “Student Success Offices.”

“Those would instead provide support, guidance and resources that equip all students, particularly those who are at risk of dropping out or not completing their education for one reason or another,” Higgins said.

The record snowpack last year and the Great Salt Lake’s historic low in 2022 made conversations about water even more prominent last legislative session.

However, Higgins said this year the state likely won’t see as aggressive action to preserve water. Instead, previous water bills will be refined to make sure legislation is benefiting Utah’s water ecosystem.

Other topics of interest are clean air initiatives and legislation surrounding fossil fuels. Higgins said the private sector has been moving away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy.

“If you talk to some more conservative members of the legislature, they say that is because of overreach of the federal government,” he said. “So, we may see some regulatory movement to take some of that power back to the state level.”

A total of 575 bills were passed during the 2023 legislative session. The 2024 legislative session ends on March 1.