© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Dewey & Joshua Redman - Father & Son | October 25, 2024

By Rich Rector
Published October 20, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Saxophonist Joshua Redman (left) performs on stage during the "Jazz sous les pommiers" jazz festival on May 9, 2013 in Coutances, France. Dewey Redman (right) performs in St. Paul, Minn., in 2007.
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images and Chris Felver/Getty Images
Saxophonist Joshua Redman (left) performs on stage during the "Jazz sous les pommiers" jazz festival on May 9, 2013 in Coutances, France. Dewey Redman (right) performs in St. Paul, Minn., in 2007.

Let's hear these two tenor sax players' similarities and differences!

I recently attended Joshua's concert at the MIM (Musical Instrument Museum) in Phoenix, and, Wow!

Check out his latest album : "Where We Are". It's all about different cities.

And his dad was also a jazz tenor player...and I have a couple of cuts of them playing together back in the early 90s.

Here's the playlist:

Tags
Year 4 Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector