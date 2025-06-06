2025 Election

-
Almost all Wasatch County towns will choose a new mayor this year, and all will elect some new councilmembers.
Two more residents have filed to run in Park City’s municipal election.
In order to fill an open leadership position left by former House Majority Leader Jefferson Moss, the Utah House Republicans chose their next second-in-command during a closed-door caucus meeting Tuesday night.
Former National Ability Center CEO Danny Glasser is the sixth candidate to announce a run for two open seats on the Park City Council.
Molly Miller, who has worked with local organizations like the Park City Education Foundation for years, has declared a run for Park City Council. Five candidates have now announced campaigns, indicating an August primary will be necessary.
The Utah Democratic Party has chosen former House minority leader and gubernatorial candidate Brian King as its next chairman.
Mountain Trails Foundation Resource Manager and Prospector resident Ian Hartley is running for Park City Council.
Diego Zegarra, who has worked with the Park City Community Foundation for nearly a decade, has announced his run for Park City Council.
Park City Councilmember and Thaynes Canyon resident Jeremy Rubell has announced his bid for reelection.
Tana Toly was born and raised in Park City and co-owns the restaurant Red Banjo Pizza on Main Street.