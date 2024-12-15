© 2024 KPCW

Rich Tones Jazz podcast title card
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

2024 Holiday Jazz | December 20, 2024

By Rich Rector
Published December 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM MST
Every year about this time, I find some new jazzy holiday music for you!

It's that time of year again to listen to some familiar Holiday and Christmas songs done in jazzy ways! I picked a bunch of artists that I have not heard before, plus 3 that you will probably know. Check it out and have some fun!

Here's the playlist:

Year 4 Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
