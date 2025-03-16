© 2025 KPCW

Rich Tones Jazz podcast title card
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Current Women Jazz Vocalists | March 21, 2025

By Rich Rector
Published March 16, 2025 at 8:00 AM MDT

Let's listen to some great talented singers!

I am not a huge fan of jazz vocals, but when they're good, they're really good. Check out this list of current women singers:

Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz.
