Rich Tones Jazz podcast title card
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Taurus Jazz | May 2, 2025

By Rich Rector
Published April 27, 2025 at 8:00 AM MDT
Shutterstock

Let's listen to jazz artists born between April 20th and May 20th!

Taurus - April 20th-May 20th! Let's hear some great music from these talented jazz musicians.

Ron Carter's rendition of Leon Russell's "A Song For You" is mesmerizing. Listen to his bass...he is the G.O.A.T. And your socks will be knocked off by Tania Maria playing and singing "Yatra-Ta".

Here's the playlist:

Tags
Year 4 Rich Tones Curated Jazz
